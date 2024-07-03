3-hour rain exposes gaps in Baddi’s drainage system

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 2

Exposing the tall claims of the drainage system being spruced up in the industrial belt of Baddi, residents were inconvenienced due to waterlogging after the season’s first spell of rain lashed the area this morning.

Motorists with small cars found it difficult to drive on the waterlogged Baddi-Nalagarh highway at places like Malpur and Bhud after over three hours of rain. Even arterial roads at Billwanwali and Jharmajri faced a similar situation where commuters found it difficulty in reaching their workplaces. The two-wheeler riders were also troubled due to the waterlogging.

With Baddi being the industrial hub of the state, the highway witnesses movement of thousands of vehicles throughout the day.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ram Kumar had inspected the roads yesterday to ensure proper drainage of water along the National Highway in view of the rainy season. He had directed the departments concerned to take necessary steps. However, it appeared to be a cosmetic exercise as the poor drainage along the highway led to waterlogging today.

Ram Kumar had also inspected an under-construction four-lane road from Baddi to Bagwaniya and had given necessary directions regarding proper drainage of water at various places. Places where the drainage system was likely to be disrupted due to the rain were also identified, but little could be done to rectify the gaps in the system.

Rajiv Kumar, an investor, rued that despite paying crores as taxes, they have got a little in return and every year monsoon aggravates their hardships due to poor drainage and lack of proper road maintenance.

