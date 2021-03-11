3 houses damaged in landslide, 25 rendered homeless at Theog

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, August 17

As many as 25 persons were rendered homeless after three houses were badly damaged in a massive landslide at Thanku village in Tikkar panchayat of Theog subdivision of Shimla district this morning. The threat of rocks falling on some other houses still looms large.

SDM, Theog, Sourabh Jassal said that two families had already vacated their houses and six members of another family had been shifted and provided relief. He added that a road being constructed above these houses sank due to continuous rain.

Three vehicles were damaged in the landslide triggered by intermittent rain near the Forest Department office at Tolland in the heart of the city and the Cart Road was blocked during morning hours, causing inconvenience to school-going students. “My daughter was stuck following a landslide and got late for her school by almost an hour,’’ said the father of a Class III student.

A tree also uprooted after the road sank. However, the road was restored to traffic this morning but students reached schools late, as they had to take alternate routes via the Khalini-Kanlog-Bemloe road and the Chhota Shimla-Oak Over-Lift road due to the landslide. Shimla city received 58 mm of rainfall since last night.

A total of 205 deaths have been reported during the current monsoon season. Besides, 386 persons have been injured while seven persons are still missing. As many as 102 persons have died in 166 incidents of flash floods, landslide, tree and rockfall, cloudburst, drowning and other rain-related mishaps during the current monsoon season since June 29 while 103 persons have died in 35 road accidents.

The state has suffered Rs 1,014 crore losses. As many as 95 houses have been completely damaged while 335 houses have been partly damaged, besides 99 other properties, including shops.