Missing barriers: 3% Himachal Pradesh mishaps due to lack of guard rails

Bhanu P Lohumi
Shimla, October 2
Even as tough topography and serpentine roads pose a challenge to motorists and lead to road accidents in the hill state, only 3 per cent mishaps in the last five years were attributed to blind turns and lack of parapet/crash barriers. At least 13,740 mishaps took place in the state from 2017 to 2021. Of these, 389 occurred at black spots lacking crash barriers.
Ajay Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, said, “Though only a small percentage of accidents occurred at blind turns, we are taking measures to repair crash barriers at stretches witnessing reoccurrence of mishaps as every life is precious.”
Normally crash barriers bend with the impact as they are designed to minimise the damage and fatalities. “We have to repair or reinstall these at several accident-prone areas. We are constantly working on vulnerable and potential black spots,” he said.
As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, at 17.1, road accidents per 10,000 vehicles in the state were higher than the national average of 15.1 in 2019, with over-speeding and dangerous driving turning out to be the leading causes.
Similarly, the number of fatalities in road mishaps per 10,000 vehicles was 7 in the state as compared to 5.1 at the national level.
As many as 5,503 persons died and 22,583 sustained injuries in 13,740 accidents from 2017 to 2021. Over-speeding and dangerous driving were responsible for 68 per cent of the accidents, while turning without caution and lane changing led to 20 per cent of the mishaps. Intoxication and other reasons were cited for 4 and 5 per cent of the accidents, respectively, as per the data procured from the state police.
The maximum number of accidents took place in open areas on the National Highways, followed by link roads and state highways. At least 81 per cent (11,156) accidents were reported in the rural areas and the remaining 19 per cent (2,584) in the urban areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive