3 Ind MLAs submit replies to Speaker

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 10

Uncertainty continues over holding of byelections to the three Assembly seats vacated by Independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) along with four parliamentary segments and six other Assembly seats on June 1.

The three MLAs, who had joined the BJP after resigning from the Assembly on March 22, submitted their replies to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today, explaining the reasons for their resignations and whether their decision was voluntary or taken under any pressure. However, the Speaker is unlikely to take a decision on their resignations soon as the “matter is subjudice”.

Quit voluntarily ‘without duress’ The trio have filed a petition against the non-acceptance of their resignations and the issuance of show-cause notices to them by the Speaker

They have contended that they had voluntarily submitted their resignations without any coercion and the Speaker should accept them. They alleged that the Speaker’s action was arbitrary and wrong

“The three MLAs have moved the Himachal High Court, seeking directions to the Speaker to accept their resignations. The court has adjourned the matter to April 24. The matter is sub judice and I can’t conclude it even if I want to until the High Court adjudicates on it,” the Speaker said.

The three MLAs have been demanding that their resignations be accepted without delay so that the byelections to their seats could also be held on June 1. The byelections on these three seats can be held on June 1 only if the Speaker accepts their resignations before May 7, when the last phase of the parliamentary elections will be notified.

The three MLAs, after submitting their replies, said that they had explained their positions to the Speaker and were hopeful of a quick decision from him. “We have answered all questions that were put to us and now it’s for the Speaker to decide on our resignations,” said Ashish.

Meanwhile, the Speaker reiterated that any MLA, Independent or from any party, who switched sides attracted action under the anti-defection law. “Even an Independent MLA is chosen for five years. If he joins any party, he also attracts the provisions of the anti-defection law,” said Pathania. “All these aspects will be considered and the decision will be pronounced at the right time,” he added.

Related News HP High Court issues notice to Pathania

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Nalagarh #Shimla