 3 injured as car catches fire after hitting a parapet in Hamirpur : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  3 injured as car catches fire after hitting a parapet in Hamirpur

3 injured as car catches fire after hitting a parapet in Hamirpur

The passengers break the glass of the car and come out but the car is completely burnt

3 injured as car catches fire after hitting a parapet in Hamirpur

The car was removed from the road with the help of a crane, police said.



PTI

Hamirpur, June 17

Three people suffered injuries here when the car they were travelling in hit the parapet of a bridge on the Beas river near Nadaun and caught fire, police said on Monday.

The passengers broke the glass of the car and came out but the car was completely burnt, they said.

All three people in the car suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a hospital.

According to police, they were travelling from Jwalaji to Nadaun when the accident took place on Saturday night near Majhin Chowk connecting Nadaun with Kangra district.

The employees of a hotel near the spot came out after hearing noise due to the accident and saw the occupants coming out of the vehicle. They informed the police and fire brigade.

The car was removed from the road with the help of a crane, police said.

The statements of the injured have been recorded and further investigation is under way, police added. 

