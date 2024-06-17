3 injured as car catches fire after hitting a parapet in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, June 17
Three people suffered injuries here when the car they were travelling in hit the parapet of a bridge on the Beas river near Nadaun and caught fire, police said on Monday.
The passengers broke the glass of the car and came out but the car was completely burnt, they said.
All three people in the car suffered minor injuries and are being treated at a hospital.
According to police, they were travelling from Jwalaji to Nadaun when the accident took place on Saturday night near Majhin Chowk connecting Nadaun with Kangra district.
The employees of a hotel near the spot came out after hearing noise due to the accident and saw the occupants coming out of the vehicle. They informed the police and fire brigade.
The car was removed from the road with the help of a crane, police said.
The statements of the injured have been recorded and further investigation is under way, police added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 dead, 60 injured after goods train crashes into Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling
The mishap takes place near Rangapani station, about 7 km fr...
Kanchanjunga Express accident: Documents show goods train driver not at fault, allowed to pass red signals
It mentions that there are 9 signals between RNI and CAT and...
Punjab Government should review free-power policy, says power engineers' body as demand hits all-time high of 15,500 MW
AIPEF wants offices to reduce working hours, shut Malls earl...
Punjab: AAP picks Mohinder Bhagat, BJP Sheetal Angural for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll
Byelection was necessitated following the resignation of She...
Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, extradited to US
Gupta is currently lodged at the federal Metropolitan Detent...