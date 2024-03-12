3 Jharkhand labourers killed in avalanche

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

Three labourers died while two were injured when they were hit by an avalanche near Ramesh Hydro Project, Kafnu, in Nichar tehsil in Kinnaur district. The labourers were working when they were caught in the avalanche around 12:30 pm today.

The deceased have been identified as Siman Kindo (42), a resident Urmi, Jharkhand, Virma Urao (45), a resident of Kuchatole, Jharkhand, and Ratan Lal (32), a resident of Kuchatole, Jharkhand. The two injured are Chandranath (43), a resident of Lawange, Jharkhand, and Krishan Magar (38), a citizen of Nepal.

As per the official from the District Disaster Management Authority, all dead and injured were taken to the PHC, Katgaon. “One injured was referred to the CHC, Bhabnagar, as his condition is critical,” the official said.

Meanwhile, as per the Weather Department, a fresh western disturbance is expected to hit the Himalayan region tomorrow and a spell of rain/snow is expected in the state on March 13 and 14. The Weather Department has issued yellow alert for these two days.

