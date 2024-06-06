3 killed, 10 injured as SUV rolls down hill in Bharmour in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 6

Three persons were killed and 10 injured when the SUV they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down a hill on the Rakh-Samra link road in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district on Thursday morning.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said the vehicle, which was on its way from Rakh to Samra, was completely wrecked.

There were a total of 13 passengers on board the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Local residents rushed to the site and started the rescue operation besides informing the administration, police and ambulance services.

The deceased have been identified as Sarla Devi, wife of Pravesh, a resident of Salwan village; Pinky Devi, wife of Bhagat Ram, a resident of Bagodi village; and Chaman Singh, son of Omkar Singh, a resident of Pukhred village, of Samra area.

The injured were admitted to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, by the locals using private vehicles. Four of the seriously injured individuals have been referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

The SP confirmed that two people died at the scene of the accident, while another succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Chamba Medical College.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

