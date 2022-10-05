3 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 5

Three men were killed when the pick-up utility vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Tikkari village in Sirmaur district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Sangrah subdivision at around 9.15 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Ramswarup, Iswarchand and Geeta Ram, all of whom hail from Tikkari village.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

