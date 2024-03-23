3 killed in Mandi road accident

Mandi, March 22
Three persons were killed when the vehicle (PB12Q-9033) they were travelling in met with an accident near Rakshanala at Marogi Mod near Kataula in Mandi district today. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ali (23), a resident of Bairampur tehsil in Ropar, Salim (31), a resident of Vishwakarma Colony, Panchkula, and Azam, a resident of Jagrehda tehsil in Roorkee (Haridwar).
Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander said that Bashir Ali was driving the vehicle. Salim, who owned the vehicle, was a cheese trader. Just before the accident, the trio were coming to Panchkula after selling cheese at Bajaura in Kullu district.
“With the help of local people, the bodies were taken out and sent to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, for a postmortem. An investigation is going on in the case to ascertain the actual cause of the incident. A case has been registered,” he added.
