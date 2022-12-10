3 killed in mishap near Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 9

Three persons, including a child, were killed after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus near 16 Mile on the Kullu-Manali national highway yesterday.

As per the police, four persons were travelling in the car (PB-01C-9334) from Manali towards Kullu when it collided with the bus (CH-01GA-9974) coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged.

The police and the firefighters soon reached the spot and took out the bodies and the injured person from the mangled remains of the car by cutting it.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said the driver of the car, Harpreet Singh (32), a resident of Roopnagar district in Punjab, Nima Chungta (43) and her daughter Tshering Dolkar (6) of Samahan Tibetan Colony, Manali, died on the spot.

He added that Tanzin Jumkar (8), daughter of Nima, was critically injured and admitted to a hospital at Manali. The bus driver, Jagjit Singh (46), a resident of Ludhiana, was also injured in the accident.

The SP said that the bodies had been handed over to the bereaved families after a postmortem. He added that a probe was underway.