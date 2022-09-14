3 killed in road accident in Shimla district

Shimla, September 14
Three persons died on the spot while three others sustained injuries when an Alto car (HP 35 5298) they were travelling in met with an accident at Dofda in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Pasmu Devi, Gokal Chand and Gyan Chand.
The injured Surat Ram, Raidhma and Sanvi were rushed to Community Health Centre at Rampur for treatment, police sources said.
