3 killed in Rohru road accident

Shimla, September 11
Three persons were killed and five others were injured in a road accident at Rohru area of Shimla district late evening on Sunday.
The police officials said that a tipper truck skidded off road and rolled down into a deep gorge at Khashdhar area. The deceased were labourers, who hailed from Nepal. They were returning to their homes after work when the incident took place.
They were killed on the spot. Those injured were admitted to the government hospital in Rohru. The police have registered a case and investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, police said.
