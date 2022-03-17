3 leaders arrested in Shimla for Wednesday’s protest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Cracking down whip on leaders of Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan and other Swaran organisations, Shimla police arrested three prominent leaders, early this morning for allegedly indulging in violence, damaging public property, attacking police personnel and road blockade during their protest at Shoghi and Tutikandi in Shimla yesterday.

The arrested leaders included Rumit Thakur, Madan Thakur and Deepak Chauhan while hunt for dozen other leaders involved in violence is on, said SP Shimla Monika Bhutungru.

The police had registered two FIRs against 10-15 people besides others. These were under Sections 147, 148, 149, 188, 341, 353, 332, 307 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The protestors demanding legislation for setting up of a Swaran Ayog (General Category Commission) resorted to stone pelting injuring four police personnel including ASP Shimla Sushil Thakur, vandalized two police vehicles and resorted to chakka-jam on Shimla- Kalka highway for over seven hours.

Hooliganism was at full play as a section of protesters carrying sticks and stones was recovered after the blockade was removed, suggesting that the violence was pre-planned.