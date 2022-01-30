3 Mandi college students took part in Delhi Republic Day parade

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 29

Three NCC cadets of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, took part in the Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26.

Dr Chaman Lal Kranti Singh, Flying Officer, NCC Indian Air Force Wing, Mandi, said three NCC cadets of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, represented the Punjab Directorate and made the state proud by participating in the national Republic Day parade and Prime Minister’s rally in Delhi.

He said these NCC Cadets were Pankaj Kumar, Ajay Kumar and senior under officer Rahul Thakur.

“Pankaj Kumar is a student of Journalism and Mass Communication, Department of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, and NCC Air Wing Cadet. Ajay Kumar is a third year B.Sc student of the college and an NCC Air Wing Cadet. NCC Army Wing Senior under Officer Rahul Thakur is a third year BA student of the college,” he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had saluted the zeal and spirit of the NCC cadets of the country at the PM’s rally on January 28 at Cariappa Ground, Delhi,” said Chaman Lal.

Group Captain SK Sharma, the Commanding Officer of Himachal Pradesh NCC Air Squadron, Kullu, Flying Officer Dr Chaman Lal Kranti Singh, Flying Officer Nishchal Sharma, Principal of Vallabh Government College Dr YP Sharma congratulated these NCC cadets. —