3 more held in Intelligence Bureau officer’s murder case

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 15

The Chamba police have arrested three more persons in connection with the murder of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer in the Kihar area bordering J&K. With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to four.

Face smashed badly Junior Intelligence Officer with the IB Arun Kumar was killed on June 11 night.

The body was found lying along the roadside; it bore multiple injuries with face smashed badly.

The latest arrests were made after main accused Raj Kumar, who is already in police custody, revealed the names of three other persons involved in the crime, said Salooni Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ranjan Sharma. He said the police had arrested Anil Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Prabhat Minhas, all residents of nearby villages here.

On the night of June 11, Arun Kumar, Junior Intelligence Officer with the IB and resident of Jogindernagar in Mandi district, was murdered at Kihar. The body found lying on the roadside bore multiple injuries with face smashed badly.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Arun Kumar and Raj Kumar, owner of a local eatery, were consuming alcohol at the eatery. A dispute erupted between them and in a fit of rage, Raj Kumar attacked Arun Kumar with a rod, leading to his death. The victim’s family had expressed concerns over the police investigation, claiming that more people were involved in the murder.

Kihar, situated around 65 km away from district headquarters Chamba, shares border with Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a crime-prone area. Last year, the hill town shot into news after a 21-year-old youth was murdered. His body, chopped into pieces, was found dumped in a stream.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba