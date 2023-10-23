3 Patiala residents injured in accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 22

Three persons were injured in a road accident in Mandi district today. The car in which they were travelling rolled down on the Chandigarh-Manali highway at Saulikhad bridge. The injured are Devindra Kaur, Suman Devi and Vivek, all natives of Patiala in Punjab.

According to police, the car was on its way to Patiala from Kullu. The driver of the vehicle lost control over it and the vehicle fell into a gorge. The injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in Mandi for medical aid, where their condition is stated to be stable.

“A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of this incident,” the police said.

