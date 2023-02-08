3 railway stations in Kangra to be developed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 7

Three railway stations in Kangra district will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Railway station scheme. Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor said in a press note issued here today that the Central Government would develop the railway stations at Palampur, Baijnath and Paprola under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station Scheme.

Kapoor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for including these railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme. He said that these would be equipped with modern facilities and converted into tourist spots.

Meanwhile, the people of the region are suffering as rail services are suspended since August last year when the railway bridge over the Chakki river at Indora in Kangra district was washed away in flash floods.

Kangra district was connected with a British-era narrow gauge railway line extending from Pathankot to Jogindernagar. The narrow gauge railway services were lifeline for many remote areas of Kangra district which have no other connectivity.