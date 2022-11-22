Hamirpur: 3 sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 21

A special court here today sentenced three persons convicted in a drug peddling case to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the NDPS Act.

A police party of the Bhoranj police station had apprehended the three convicts, Datti Ram and Khem Singh of Kullu district and Ravi Hans of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, at Mundkhar Gainda village on January 1 last year.

They were reportedly travelling in a car when the police stopped them. They attempted to flee with a bag containing 2.202-kg charas. The police produced 13 witnesses to establish the offence.

Special Judge Vikas Bhardwaj also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, besides the 10-year RI, under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act. The court added that the three convicts would have to undergo an additional year of imprisonment, in case they failed to pay the fine.

