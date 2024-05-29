3 Solan schools win excellence award

Solan, May 28
Three schools of Arki and Dhundan blocks in Solan district have been conferred with the ‘School of Excellence’ award.
All three schools are supported by the Ambuja Foundation, an independent pan-India social development organisation. Among the winners, one school has also been enlisted under the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), a centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India. The enlisted school will also receive Rs 2 crore after it meets the stringent norms set for the prestigious award.
The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Solan, recently awarded the ‘School of Excellence’ awards to Government Centre Primary school (GCPS), Darlaghat, GCPS Chandi and GSSS Chandi in Arki block of Solan district. Darlaghat and GCPS Chandi have been selected for their academic and co-curricular achievements. GSSS Chandi was awarded for its exceptional academic results as its students ranked among the top 10 at state level.
The Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Chandi in Arki block of Solan district has been selected as a PM SHRI school after successfully fulfilling 60 different parameters envisaged under the National Education Policy, 2020. The Ambuja Foundation supported the school with infrastructural development, playgrounds for sports, sports materials, promotion of kitchen gardens and exposure visits. The funds to be received by the school will be used to develop solar panels to enable it to meet its power requirements, besides other works to revamp the school campus and encourage sustainable practices.
Expressing happiness on the achievement, Pearl Tiwari, CEO, Ambuja Foundation, said, “With a belief in quality education for all, we nurture schools in rural and semi-developed areas. We support them by upgrading them and providing them with quality infrastructure. This is a moment of immense satisfaction to see that the Ambuja Foundation supported schools are being recognised and rewarded for their achievements. The credit goes to our on-ground team and school teachers for their invaluable contribution to the schools.”
Ambuja Foundation currently supports 49 different schools in the Dhundan and Arki blocks of Solan. The foundation creates enabling environments for these schools by supporting them with infrastructure and other resources to create a better learning environment for children.
