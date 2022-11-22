3 Himachal staff selection panel members sworn in

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 21

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission got three new members of the governing body here today.

The three positions in the five-member commission were vacant for a long time and a chairman and a member were running it. The appointment of members was done with prior permission of the election commission.

All three members, namely Prof PK Vaid, Piar Chand Akela and Rakesh Bhardwaj, were administered the oath of office at the HPSSC.

Prof PK Vaid had served in Himachal Pradesh University for over 32 years before retirement. Piar Chand Akela, a retired HAS officer, had served the Himachal Government on various positions like Deputy Commissioner, ADC and the administrative officer at the PGI, Chandigarh. Engineer Rakesh Bhardwaj had served with Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam Limited for over 34 years.

Dr Sanjay Thakur, chairman of the commission, administered the oath of office to all three members. Deputy Commissioner Deba Sweta Banik, SP Akriti Sharma, Additional DC Jitender Sanjta and Secretary of the HPSSC Jitender Kanwar were present on the occasion.

#Hamirpur