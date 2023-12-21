3-storey house gutted in Nerwa

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

A three-storey house was gutted in fire at Shalan village in Nerwa area of the district on Tuesday. As per information, no casualty was reported and the loss was estimated at around Rs 50 lakh. As per the police, the exact cause of fire could not be ascertained and the probe was underway.

