3 student bodies booked for defacing walls in Shimla

Shimla, June 2
The Shimla police today registered three FIRs against the ABVP, SFI and the NSUI under Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 for pasting posters and painting logos on walls in several areas of the city such as Vikas Nagar, Sanjauli College, Chaura Maidan and the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) campus in Summer Hill.
While the state government is undertaking works like road widening, construction of foot bridges, pedestrian paths and retaining walls under the Smart City Project, such paintings and posters are disfiguring the city walls. These student activists should be given the responsibility to clean the walls they had painted, said an old city resident.
