3 students injured as vehicle veers off road in Mandi

Mandi, April 26

Three students were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off road at Kamradha in Dharampur sub-division, Mandi, on Tuesday morning.

The police said the vehicle — going to a public school in Stahan — was carrying 16 students, mostly of UKG and first standard. The remaining 13 students escaped unhurt, the police added.

On the way to the school, the vehicle driver had stopped the vehicle and alighted from it at Kamradha without applying hand brake. In the meantime, the vehicle started rolling and went off the road, the police said.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital at Kotli for medical check-up. They have been discharged.”

The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation.