3 students injured as vehicle veers off road in Mandi

Mandi, April 26
Three students were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off road at Kamradha in Dharampur sub-division, Mandi, on Tuesday morning.
The police said the vehicle — going to a public school in Stahan — was carrying 16 students, mostly of UKG and first standard. The remaining 13 students escaped unhurt, the police added.
On the way to the school, the vehicle driver had stopped the vehicle and alighted from it at Kamradha without applying hand brake. In the meantime, the vehicle started rolling and went off the road, the police said.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “All the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital at Kotli for medical check-up. They have been discharged.”
The police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and started the investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs