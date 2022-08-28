3 trains cancelled after rail car derails on World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 28

Three trains were cancelled on World Heritage Kalka- Shimla railway track after a rail car derailed near Tara Devi today.

However, all the eight passengers on board were safe.

The restoration work is still going on the track and three trains were cancelled, said Station Superintendent, Shimla Railway Station, Joginder Singh, adding that the track is expected to be restored by late evening.

The reason for the derailment of the rail car is still not known. Trains were delayed on the Kalka-Shimla track on many occasions during the ongoing monsoon season due to landslides and falling of trees.