3 trucks seized with khair wood

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 19

The state GST authorities has seized three trucks loaded with khair wood being smuggled outside the state. The trucks were not carrying valid documents, as per GST.

Official sources said on a tip-off, a team of GST officials intercepted three trucks carrying khair wood logs near Dehara Gopipur being transported to Punjab. Khair wood is a medicinal plant which is used in the manufacturing of katha. After verification and inspection of documents it was found that GST had not been paid on the wood loaded in the trucks. —