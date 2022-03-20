3 trucks seized with khair wood

Palampur, March 19
The state GST authorities has seized three trucks loaded with khair wood being smuggled outside the state. The trucks were not carrying valid documents, as per GST.
Official sources said on a tip-off, a team of GST officials intercepted three trucks carrying khair wood logs near Dehara Gopipur being transported to Punjab. Khair wood is a medicinal plant which is used in the manufacturing of katha. After verification and inspection of documents it was found that GST had not been paid on the wood loaded in the trucks. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...