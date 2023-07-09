3 under-construction buildings damaged

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 8

Three under-construction buildings at Dochi village on the Kimmughat-Chakki Ka Mod link road near Kasauli were damaged while three adjoining houses developed cracks yesterday. However, no loss of life was reported as the houses were vacated immediately.

Labourers engaged in construction work and caretakers residing in the three houses were shifted to safer places when cracks appeared in the road earlier in the day. Palatial resorts and houses, a majority of them owned by outsiders, are located along this link road.

The buildings are being built on the valley side on the loose strata that witnesses continuous water seepage from hills. “Since natural water channels were blocked during the construction of buildings, water started seeping during rains. This eroded the base of the buildings, rendering them vulnerable to collapse,” said Rajesh, a local resident.

Locals said that the under-construction buildings had developed cracks earlier, too, due to the loose soil.

A sizable portion of the Kimmughat-Chakki Ka Mod link road has caved in and the area has been cut off from Kasauli. Electricity supply to the area has been stopped to axe trees, which are on the verge of falling following soil erosion. The poles of the Electricity Department have been damaged, causing a loss of Rs 50,000.

Gaurav Mahajan, SDM, Kasauli, along with revenue officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. He said, “Hoteliers have been advised to cancel room bookings till the road is not repaired. The three adjoining houses have also developed cracks and can collapse.”

The SDM advised local residents to avoid going out as heavy rains were expected in the next 48 hours. They should also avoid unnecessary travel as roads connecting Kasauli from the Kalka-Shimla highway as well as Parwanoo were witnessing landslides.

Baljeet Sethi, a Ludhiana native, whose house was adjoining the under-construction buildings, said, “I had constructed a house three years ago. The caretaker staying in my house heard a huge noise around 2.30 am today when the foundations of the buildings were damaged and he vacated the house immediately.”

Meanwhile, revenue officials are accessing the loss caused to the residents.