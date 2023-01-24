3 youths from Punjab killed in road accident in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 24

Three persons, hailing from Punjab, were killed after the vehicle they were traveling in rolled down a road on the Shoghi-Mehli bypass in Shimla on Monday night.

According to disaster management authorities, aMahindra Maxximo rolled off the road about 900 meters. Four people were traveling in the car. While three people died on the spot, the fourth sustained minor injuries and was rushed to IGMC, Shimla, for the medical treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Krishan (30), a resident of Bhangal, Nangal, Amar (18), a resident of Bhangal and Rajveer (16), a resident of Machiwada, Ludhuana.