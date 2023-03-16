3 youths killed in road accident on Kasauli-Parwanoo link road

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 16

Three youths were killed at Jangeshu village on the Kasauli-Parwanoo link road when the car they were travelling in went down the road on Thursday morning.

Police said the mishap occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the three youths were found dead on the spot.

They have been identified as Suraj Thakur (29), Shubham Thakur, both residents of Nalagarh, and Sangam, a resident of Kurukshetra.

Bodies were taken to ESI Parwanoo for post-mortem and the families have been sounded.

