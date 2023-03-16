3 youths killed in road accident on Kasauli-Parwanoo link road

Solan, March 16
Three youths were killed at Jangeshu village on the Kasauli-Parwanoo link road when the car they were travelling in went down the road on Thursday morning.
Police said the mishap occurred due to rash and negligent driving.
Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the three youths were found dead on the spot.
They have been identified as Suraj Thakur (29), Shubham Thakur, both residents of Nalagarh, and Sangam, a resident of Kurukshetra.
Bodies were taken to ESI Parwanoo for post-mortem and the families have been sounded.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy under attack' remarks
As soon as the House assembles for the day, some opposition ...
US Senate confirms former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
The Senate votes 52-42 to confirm the former Los Angeles may...
My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year
Mann was addressing the media
Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case
Denies relief to Sukhbir Badal
It's time Jai Ram Thakur comes out of aura of being a CM; not puppets that we will take orders from BJP: Congress
Stalemate over closure of institutions opened by previous BJ...