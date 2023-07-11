 30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
No loss of life reported so far; CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 crore as immediate relief to affected people

View of flooded Sainj river in Kullu. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 11

A flash flood in Sainj river (also known as Pin Parbati river) has caused massive destruction at Sainj under the Banjar subdivision of Kullu district on Sunday. As many as 40 shops and 30 residential houses were washed away in flooded Sainj river at Sainj in Kullu on Sunday. But so far no loss of life has been reported in this incident.

Due to lack of communication facility and road connectivity to Sainj from main district headquarter Kullu, this information could not reach to the administration till today. Today a local resident of Sainj area posted a photo on social media and claimed that a huge loss has occurred at Sainj, which prompted the district administration to ascertain the situation.

Ghanshyam Gautam, a resident of Sainj valley, said that Bekar village in Sainj was completely washed away in the flood, which had around 15 houses. Apart from this, 200 bigha agricultural land was also washed away due to the flood. Also, massive destruction occurred at Sainj market, where a large number of houses and shops were washed away in the flash flood.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today conducted an aerial survey of the Sainj valley to assess the situation.

Talking to mediapersons, the CM said that as many as 40 shops and 30 residential houses were washed away in the flash flood but no loss of life has been reported yet. Due to the flash flood, communication facility, power supply, water supply and road connectivity were disrupted in entire Kullu district, which delayed this information.

“Today a police team has been sent in a chopper to Sainj area equipped with satellite phone facility to establish communication so that more information about loss can be gathered from the spot. The loss is immense and every possible help will be provided to the affected persons by the state government,” the CM said.

CM declared a sum of Rs 1 crore as an immediate relief to the affected people of Sainj. He said that food and lodging facility will be provided to the affected families of Sainj in temporary camps at safe place in the area.

