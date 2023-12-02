30% quota for women in constable posts okayed in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 1

The Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today decided to provide 30 per cent reservation to women in recruitment as police constable and revised the approval for filling 1,226 posts of constable.

The Cabinet approved a Rs 486.47-crore detailed project report (DPR) for providing reliable and quality power supply in villages located along the China border from Pooh to Kaza. It cleared a DPR of Rs 6.49 crore for enhancing power infrastructure in 32 villages in border areas of Kinnaur district and Spiti block of Lahaul and Spiti district.

It also approved a proposal to insert some more provisions in the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashraya Yojana to benefit orphans and vulnerable sections of society. Under new provisions, every orphan of the state would be entitled to receive Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money till the age of 27 years. It also decided to offer a one-time marriage grant of Rs 2 lakh to those orphans, who had left child care institutions earlier and were getting married after the launch of the scheme.

The Cabinet gave nod to filling 40 posts of Agriculture Development Officer and 10 posts of Havildar Instructor in the Department of Home Guards and Civil Defence.

It approved filling two posts of Assistant Professor in the Department of Nephrology in the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties at Chamiyana in Shimla, one post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedics in the IGMC, Shimla, and one post of Assistant Professor in the ENT Department at the Nerchowk Medical College, Mandi.

Investment policy to be made lucrative

The Cabinet gave nod to amending the HP Industrial Investment Policy, 2019, and its rules for granting liberal incentives on account of revised Net SGST to make it more lucrative

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a Hamirpur zone of HP State Electricity Board Limited and the establishment of the office of Chief Engineer, Operations, at Hamirpur

