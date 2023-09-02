30 yrs on, deadly virus back to haunt HP orchardists

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, September 1

Almost three decades after phytoplasma destroyed the peach economy in the Rajgarh area of Sirmaur district, the virus has been detected again in the region. This time, the virus has appeared in plum trees, leaving fruit growers concerned. “The growers informed us about some disease affecting their plum trees. Our team went there and collected samples. On conducting extensive tests in our state-of-the-art laboratory, the disease turned out to be phytoplasma,” said Anil Handa, Professor (Virology), University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

Crucial meeting on September 4 Horticulture Department has called a meeting of fruit growers & scientists on Sept 4

The strain of virus is the same that destroyed the peach economy in the mid-90s

The hotspot is Siana, same Rajgarh village where peach trees were attacked earlier

Following the detection of the disease, the Department of Horticulture has also swung into action and has called a meeting of fruit growers, scientists from Nauni University and its own officials on September 4 at Nauni University to chalk out a strategy to check the spread of the disease. The meeting will be chaired by the Director (Research), UHF, Nauni.

“The strain of the virus is the same that destroyed the peach economy in the mid-90s. And the hotspot of the disease is Siana, the same village which was the hotspot when phytoplasma attacked peach trees in the mid-90s,” said Handa, who had seen phytoplasma destroy the peach orchards in the mid-90s in the Rajgarh area. Handa said peach trees had to be uprooted and burnt in large numbers to control the spread of the virus.

Prakash Chauhan, a fruit grower from Rajgarh, said most people had shifted to plums and apricots after most peach orchards were destroyed by phytoplasma. “It’s the first time that the virus has been detected in plum trees. It’s quite worrisome as we have seen the virus destroy our peach orchards,” he said.

Plum Growers Forum president Deepak Singha, however, feels officials would be able to check the spread of the disease. Handa says, “Now, we are in a much better position to deal with this virus.”

