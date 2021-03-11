300 deodar saplings planted in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, August 9

As many as 300 deodar saplings were planted in one hectare on the occasion of the 73rd Van Mahotsav organised at Bounderi gram panchayat in Churah subdivision of Chamba district yesterday.

Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, who was the chief guest at the event, also planted a sapling.

He spoke about the role of forests in maintaining ecological balance. He said that people were being made aware of the need to conserve forests through the plantation drive. He added that the cooperation of local people was important for the conservation and expansion of forests.

He said that about 2.15 lakh saplings of different species would be planted in 215 hectares in Churah forest division in the near future.

