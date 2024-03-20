300-gm heroin, 2.6-kg cannabis seized since poll code imposition

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

The Himachal Pradesh Police have seized 306.6 gm of heroin and 2.66-kg cannabis, besides liquor since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election has come into effect.

Fifteen cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and 46 under the Excise Act have been registered across the state, the police said in a press statement.

Apart from this, the Excise Department has seized 169.18 litre of countrymade liquor, 11.5 litre English liquor and 145.6 litre of illicit liquor as well as 9.5-litre beer across the state.

The police have also advised people to deposit their licensed weapons at the nearest police station.

They have also appealed to the people to share complaints of the violation of the MCC by dialling State Emergency number 112 or by sending an email to [email protected].

#Lok Sabha #Shimla