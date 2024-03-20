300-gm heroin, 2.6-kg cannabis seized since poll code imposition

Shimla, March 19
The Himachal Pradesh Police have seized 306.6 gm of heroin and 2.66-kg cannabis, besides liquor since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election has come into effect.
Fifteen cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and 46 under the Excise Act have been registered across the state, the police said in a press statement.
Apart from this, the Excise Department has seized 169.18 litre of countrymade liquor, 11.5 litre English liquor and 145.6 litre of illicit liquor as well as 9.5-litre beer across the state.
The police have also advised people to deposit their licensed weapons at the nearest police station.
They have also appealed to the people to share complaints of the violation of the MCC by dialling State Emergency number 112 or by sending an email to [email protected].
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pakistan
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...