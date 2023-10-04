309 Agniveers pass out from Subathu centre

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 3

As many as 309 Agniveers participated in the passing out parade held at the historical Salaria Stadium of the 14 Gorkha Training Centre at Subathu today.

After the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Army, this is the second batch of Agniveers passing out from the centre on the completion of their 31-week rigorous training.

Brig PP Singh (AVSM, VSM), Commandant 14 Gorkha Training Centre, reviewed the parade and congratulated the young soldiers on the successful completion of their training and for presenting an excellent standard of parade. Pipe band, PT and khukri display were also conducted on the occasion.

