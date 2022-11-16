30k cases to be taken up during Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

The Himachal Pradesh Legal Services Authority has identified 30,000 cases to be taken up during the upcoming National Lok Adalat to be held in all the courts in the state on November 27.

Justice Sabina, Executive Chairperson, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPLSA), interacted with all the judicial officers of the state through video conferencing to take the stock of preparations being made for the upcoming National Lok Adalat.

“So far, 30,000 cases have been identified, which will be taken up at the Lok Adalat,” said Prem Pal Ranta, District and Sessions Judge. A special Online Lok Adalat with technical support of SAMA, an online dispute resolution organisation, for Motor Vehicle Challans and Petty Offences (both at pre-litigation and post-litigation Stage), will be held on November 27, he added.

The HPLSA has coordinated with the HP Police Department and the Department of Transport for maximum identification and effective settlement of MV challans and petty offences at the pre-litigation stage. These departments have notified their Nodal and Compounding Officers for better coordination and successful organisation of the special online Lok Adalat.

The offenders under the MV Act will receive summons or notice through an SMS on their registered mobile number or their address to settle their case in the Lok Adalat.

Facilities like ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) for online payment of compounding fee/fine will be provided to the general public, enabling them to settle their cases at home by paying the compounding fee or fine without any physical appearance before the compounding authority or the court.

A special drive is also being undertaken for mass awareness about the National Lok Adalat by associating local bodies, police, financial institutions, banks, NGOs, stakeholders, representatives of PRIs, PLVs, Asha/Anganwari workers, Public Transport, etc.

Regular meetings are taking place with local bar associations, insurance companies, banks, other financial institutions, local bodies, police, NGOs and other stakeholders for effective identification and settlement of cases. Targets have been given to Judicial Officer for effective identification and settlement of cases.