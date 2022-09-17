31 new cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, September 16
As many as 31 Covid cases were reported in the state today. Besides, one person died of the virus in Kangra. The number of active cases declined to 282. The highest number of 11 cases was recorded in Kangra. — TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not an era of war, PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Putin
Russian President acknowledges India’s concerns, appreciates...
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Sources: Capt wooing at least 10 Congress leaders, including...
Create portal to assist medicos back from Ukraine: Supreme Court to govt
Says Centre can help them choose foreign varsity
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over marital rape pleas
Delhi High Court had delivered split verdict on petitions se...