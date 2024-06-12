314 diarrhoea patients in 10 Hamirpur villages treated: CMO

Hamirpur, June 11
An outbreak of diarrhoea in 10 villages of Hamirpur district has now been brought under control, officials said today.
The disease spread in 10 villages of Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin and Pandher gram panchayats from May 31 and all 314 patients had been cured, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Hamirpur, Dr RK Agnihotri said.
The Jal Shakti Department inspected the sources of drinking water schemes, treatment plants and storage tanks, said Anoop Thakur, Executive Engineer. So far, 42 samples had been taken and reports of 32 samples came out fine, he said. The reports of 10 samples taken on June 8 were awaited, he added.
