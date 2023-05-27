32 Hamirpur pupils make it to Class X merit list

Hamirpur, May 26

As many as 32 students of the district have made it to the merit list of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class X exams, the results of which were announced yesterday. As many as 79 students share the top 10 positions.

Girls outshone boys in the district. Of the 32 meritorious Hamirpur students, 23 are girls. Eleven of 32 students have passed Class X from government schools. — OC

Mid-day meal worker’s daughter gets 9th rank

Astha Kumari of Government Senior School at Nalti in Hamirpur district grabbed the ninth position in the merit list of the Class X exams conducted by the state board. Her mother works as a mid-day meal worker and her father runs a small shop near her school. Besides excelling in academics, Astha was also an NCC cadet. She says that she wants to become a doctor and serve in the Army Medical Corps.