32 POs wanted in serious crimes held

Shimla, November 8
The Himachal Police have arrested 32 proclaimed offenders (POs), who were wanted in serious crimes. As many as 22 of the 32 POs were arrested in the state, stated the state police in a press note issued here today.
The POs were arrested under a drive started last month. The police arrested five POs in Kinnaur, four in Mandi, four each in Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Bilaspur, three in Chamba, two each in Solan, Baddi and Shimla and one each in Kullu and Una districts.
