32 roads opened in Mandi dist, 68 still blocked

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 5

The Public Works Department (PWD) authorities restored 32 roads in Mandi district today, while 68 roads are still blocked on the third consecutive day after snowfall.

Seraj, the home constituency of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, is the worst affected due to heavy snowfall, where 46 rural roads are still blocked for traffic movement.

The snowfall has done considerable damage to power supply lines and electricity transformers in Gohar, Karsog and Sundernagar subdivisions of Mandi. As many as 146 transformers had been disrupted in Karsog subdivision, 134 in Gohar and 55 in Sundernagar. —

#himachal snow