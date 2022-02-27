32 students to return from Ukraine on two flights: CM

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 26

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today informed the Vidhan Sabha that 32 students from Himachal, who are stranded in Ukraine, would reach India on two flights—one tonight and the other by tomorrow morning.

Thakur made the statement on the issue of facilitating the safe return of 130 Himachalis stranded in Ukraine. “I am glad to inform that two airplanes will take off from Bucharest, Romania, carrying Himachali youths. While one airplane carrying 15 Himachalis will land in Delhi tonight, the other with 17 youths will land in Mumbai at 2 am tomorrow,” he said. He added that the others would also be flown back in due course of time.

15 reach tonight

Two airplanes will take off from Bucharest, Romania, carrying Himachali youths. While one airplane carrying 15 Himachalis will land in Delhi tonight, the other with 17 youths will land in Mumbai at 2 am tomorrow. —Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister

He said that so far information about 130 Himachali youths stranded in Ukraine had been received, though the number could rise. “As the Ukraine airspace is closed, arrangements can be made to airlift Indians from the neighbouring nations of Poland, Hungary, Slovakian Republic and Romania. The Union Ministry of External Affairs and its officials in these countries are coordinating to ensure safe passage to Indians from Ukraine by road to these countries, from where they can fly back home,” he added.

Thakur said that he had written to the Union Minister for External Affairs to ensure the safe return of Himachali youths from Ukraine, a majority of whom are studying medicine there. “The MEA has agreed to bring back these people free of cost and we have assured the ministry that all required information will be provided,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the office of the Resident Commissioner, Delhi, would bring back Himachalis in transport and tourism buses after their RT-PCR testing free of cost. He added that the state government shared the concerns of the families, whose wards were stranded in Ukraine, as the situation there was deteriorating. “The government remains committed to providing all possible help to all those stranded in Ukraine,” he assured the House.

