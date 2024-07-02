329 cadets learn first-aid, weapons use & firefighting

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 1

As many as 329 cadets of the Naval Unit of the National Cadet Corp, Bilsapur, are learning the use of weapons and developing other skills at the annual training camp at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here. The 10-day camp started here yesterday and cadets from nine colleges of the state are participating in it.

Unit Commanding Officer Dr Debashish Guha said cadets in the camp would be taught discipline, unity and the use of various weapons.

This would help make youngsters responsible citizens of the country, he added.

He said after the 10-day training, every cadet would have confidence and discipline, becoming a person with zeal in nation building.

The camp would enable cadets to qualify for ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificates of the NCC, he added.

Commandant Guha said apart from training drills, cadets would also participate in various competitions like sports, cultural activities, debates and declamation competitions.

Cadets would also learn ship-making and navigating obstacles courses, he added.

He said special emphasis would be given to firefighting, providing first-aid and handling cybercrimes.

On the valedictory function, the best cadets would be decorated as the ‘Iron Man’ and the ‘Iron Lady’ amongst the boys and girls, respectively, Commandant Guha added.

