33 honoured at principals’ conclave

Hamirpur, June 10

Shoolini University recently organised a principals’ conclave at Hotel Hamir here. Around 33 principals from several educational institutions of the district were honoured on the occasion.

Him Academy founder and director RC Lakhanpal received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to field of education.

Others honoured included Rajneesh Kanwar, principal of the Pradesh Public International School of Sciences, and Vikas Dixit, director of Blue Star.

Other participating principals were honoured with the Shiksha Bhushan Awards for their commitment to the education sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoolini University chancellor PK Khosla highlighted the institution’s journey, stating that innovation and hard work could be achieved by anyone willing to think outside the box.

