33rd Men’s ITI Sports Competition concludes with nail-biting contests

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 20

A vibrant atmosphere of competition and camaraderie enveloped the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) campus in Nahan as the 33rd state-level Men’s ITI Sports Competition drew to a close today.

The event, which saw the spirited participation of approximately 400 students hailing from 12 districts across the state, featured a range of sports including kho-kho, volleyball, basketball, badminton and kabaddi.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta underscored the importance of sports alongside education.

“A healthy mind resides in a healthy body,” he said.

Emphasising the pivotal role of youth in nation-building, Khimta encouraged students to actively engage in sports competitions and contribute to the democratic process.

Highlighting the significance of youth participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Khimta urged the youngsters present at the gathering to exercise their voting rights responsibly.

“The youth has an important role in the grand festival of democracy,” he said, urging them to motivate local communities to participate in the democratic process.

In the fiercely contested matches, ITI-Mandi emerged victorious in kho-kho, clinching the title by defeating ITI-Una with a decisive score of 15-5.

Meanwhile, ITI-Chamba triumphed over ITI-Mandi in volleyball, securing a victory in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-2 in sets.

In the badminton arena, ITI-Una showcased their prowess by defeating ITI-Sirmaur with a commanding score line of 2-0.

The Kabaddi match witnessed a nail-biting finish, with ITI-Solan edging past ITI-Shimla by a solitary point in golden score, while ITI-Hamirpur emerged triumphant in basketball, outclassing ITI-Mandi with a final score of 39-35.

Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta was honoured by the ITI-Nahan Principal Ashral Ali, who presented him with traditional tokens of appreciation — including a shawl, cap, and a statue of Lord Parshuram.

Ali provided insights into the competition’s proceedings, shedding light on the various activities that took place throughout the event.

The conclusion of the 33rd state-level men’s ITI Sports Competition not only celebrated athletic prowess, but also underscored the importance of sports in fostering holistic development, and instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and determination among the youth of the state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan