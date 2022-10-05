34 fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

As many as 34 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,267. However, there was no death. The maximum number of 14 cases was recorded in Kullu, eight in Kangra, six in Bilapsur, three in Mandi, two in Shimla and one in Una.

