34 injured in Hamirpur bus accident

PTI

Hamirpur, April 14

Thirty-four persons were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus met with an accident here, officials said on Sunday.

The mishap took place at Tiale Da Ghat near Bhota Kaswa, about 16 km from Hamirpur on Saturday night, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, a car suddenly came in front of the bus while overtaking a sharp turn near Tiale Da Ghat. To save the car, the driver turned the bus towards the left and collided into a hill resulting in the accident.

The officials said the Hamirpur-Vrindaban bound bus was carrying about fifty passengers, of which nine people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing

treatment at Hamirpur Medical College.

The driver had to be taken out of the bus by cutting the steering wheel of the bus, they added. According to the officials, the other 25 injured passengers were sent to Bhota Hospital in Hamirpur district for treatment.

A police team led by ASI Rajesh Kumar reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations. The local business community also helped them. Police said a case has been

registered and the investigation is on.

