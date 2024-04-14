34 policemen awarded commendation certificates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

A Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) award ceremony was organised at Police Headquarters here recently, at which 34 best performing police personnel from various districts/units were awarded with the commendation certificate-I by DGP Sanjay Kundu. This award ceremony was organised as Himachal Pradesh Police have achieved top rank among the Hilly and North-Eastern States in the CCTNS for the fourth year consecutively.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has conceptualised CCTNS project as a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). Presently, the CCTNS core application software is operational successfully at 251 sites, which includes police stations, SDPOs and higher offices.

As per the spokesperson, the HP Police have customised various state specific CCTNS reports at the state, district and police station level. The HP Police Department has also developed and digitised state specific registers. Besides this, Himachal Pradesh is providing online character certificate verification through eDistrict to the citizen with minimal charge of Rs 50 and received more than 40,000 character certificate verification request till now.

Besides, the HP Police are also implementing the formulated guidelines to align with new criminal laws by incorporating necessary technological upgrades in the testing environment. The framework of three new criminal laws will be ready till July 2024 for implementation/roll out in the state.

