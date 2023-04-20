35 ancient temples renovated in Kullu dist

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, APRIL 19

The Language and Culture Department has renovated 35 ancient temples in this district by spending Rs 2.5 crore in the last three years.

The Department of Language and Culture is making continuous efforts to ensure preservation and prosperity of folk culture. A plan has been made by the department for the restoration of 100-year-old historical temples and ancient monuments.

There are many temples in the district, known as the land of Gods, which are in dilapidated condition. The government is making budget available for their restoration and beautification. The department is giving money to maintain the ancient form of those temples and no change will be allowed in their traditional architectural style. To prevent illegal encroachments on religious institutions, boundary walls will also be constructed on their premises.

This assistance amount is being given by the Department of Language and Culture. To avail the benefits under this scheme, an applicant has to apply to the Sub-Divisional Officer and the department concerned. On receipt of the application, the antiquities branch of the department checks the eligibility on the basis of documents and only if the religious institution is found eligible, the case will be entertained.

After completion of the process of investigation and documentation, funds are approved by the department for renovation. Under this scheme, the department also gives funds to those temples, which became target of arson. However, if the religious institution or monument is a private property, no grant is given by the department.

Kullu District Language and Culture Department Officer Sushila Thakur said that only old historical temples are covered under the renovation scheme.

Now the scheme is open for 2022-23, she said, adding that “The department has so far received 35 applications from all over the district. Out of these, approval has been given for the renovation of eight temples. At the same time, benefits are also being given to temples under various other schemes by the department.”