35 polling stations set up in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 11

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhari said that 35 new polling stations had been set up in Mandi district for the Assembly elections in Himachal. Now, the number of polling stations in the district has increased from 1,155 to 1,190.

He said that the final list of polling stations of all the Assembly constituencies of the district has been published. The list is available on the website and social media pages of the district administration as well as in the DC and SDM offices for perusal of the people.

“The first phase checking and preparation work of EVMs in the district has been completed. About 2,000 EVM machines have been prepared for the elections,” he added.

He appealed to all the youth who have turned 18 years old to enroll their names in the voter list. He said that by October 1, 2022, all eligible citizens, who have completed 18 years of age, can cast their votes. They can also contact on helpline number 1950 regarding this.

“A special campaign has been launched in all 10 Assembly constituencies of Mandi district to link voter ID card with the Aadhaar number.