35 trees illegally axed at Parwanoo

Solan, February 16
As many as 35 khair trees have been felled illegally near the inter-state border at Parwanoo at night.
The police, on a complaint by the Forest Department officials, registered an FIR under the IPC and the Indian Forest Act last evening.
Prince Sudhera, Deputy Range Officer, Parwanoo, detected illicit felling of 35 trees during routine patrolling on February 11 in R-56 Parwanoo C-2 Forest along the National Highway No. 5, about 200 meters downhill near the entry point of the state.
The trees were felled illegally on the night of February 10 and 11. Some timber was carried away while some was found lying there, which the forest staff confiscated.
Range Officer, Parwanoo Rajesh Gupta, said the field staff found khair trees worth about Rs 7 lakh axed near the Haryana border during routine patrolling yesterday morning. To avert more such illegal activities, night patrolling is being done by the field staff in the area.—
